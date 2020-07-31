ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Soldotna Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board the two planes or their conditions.

Wreckage after the 8:30 a.m. collision came down near the Sterling Highway and briefly closed the thoroughfare.

“A single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and a twin-engine Piper Aztec collided in mid-air approximately 2 miles northeast of Soldotna Airport,” an FAA statement said.

“What we know is two airplanes collided,” Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said. “Don’t know a whole lot other than that. It’s very fluid at this point.”

He said Alaska State Troopers on scene were feeding information back to an NTSBA investigator in Anchorage.

The FAA sent two investigators to the crash site, which is about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula.

The NTSB will investigate the accident and determine a probable cause.