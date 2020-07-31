ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp was killed in the mid-air collision near Soldotna on Friday, the Alaska House Majority said in a statement.

Alaska State Troopers would not confirm Knopp’s death beyond saying the mid-air collision near the airport in Soldotna was a fatal crash.

Two planes collided near the Soldotna Airport Friday morning. Wreckage came down near the Sterling Highway, briefly closing the thoroughfare.

Officials have not released how many people were on board the two planes or the extent of injuries.

“A single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and a twin-engine Piper Aztec collided in mid-air approximately 2 miles northeast of Soldotna Airport,” an FAA statement said after the 8:30 a.m. crash.

“What we know is two airplanes collided,” Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said. “Don’t know a whole lot other than that. It’s very fluid at this point.”

Advertising

He said Alaska State Troopers on scene were feeding information back to an NTSBA investigator in Anchorage.

The FAA sent two investigators to the crash site, which is about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula.

The NTSB will investigate the accident and determine a probable cause.