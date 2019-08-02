BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot on the Boise Bench and police are working to arrest a suspect.

The Idaho Statesman reports a caller reported hearing seven or eight gunshots just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Boise Police Department watch commander Patrick Avella says the scene remained active Friday and that police believe they may have located the suspect in a residence.

Police asked residents on Fry Street to the north of Fairview Avenue to stay inside their homes and for others to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.