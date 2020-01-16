BEND, Ore. (AP) — A married couple has been rescued after becoming stranded by a snowstorm near Cultus Lake in the Deschutes National Forest.

Authorities said Thursday that the couple was visiting the lake southwest of Bend on Monday and decided to stay overnight when they had car trouble. Heavy snowfall overnight prevented them from leaving and the husband walked several miles to get a cell phone signal.

Search and rescue crews with Douglas County reached the pair after nine hours spent navigating the snow in a snowcat.

Downed trees and deep snow blocked the road. The man and woman were found cold, but unharmed.

Cultus Lake is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Bend.