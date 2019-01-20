PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Hillsboro say two pedestrians were struck by a van and one died of her injuries.

KOIN-TV reports the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and woman crossed a road as a white van stopped at a stop sign.

The van made a left turn and struck both pedestrians.

Police say the van did not stop and drove off.

The woman died at the scene. The man sustained what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police early Sunday morning reported they had found the van, which had a dark, graphic decal on the driver’s side.

