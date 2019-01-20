Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Hillsboro say two pedestrians were struck by a van and one died of her injuries.

KOIN-TV reports the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and woman crossed a road as a white van stopped at a stop sign.

The van made a left turn and struck both pedestrians.

Most Read Local Stories

Police say the van did not stop and drove off.

The woman died at the scene. The man sustained what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police early Sunday morning reported they had found the van, which had a dark, graphic decal on the driver’s side.

___

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/

The Associated Press