PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Hillsboro say two pedestrians were struck by a van and one died of her injuries.
KOIN-TV reports the crash occurred at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a man and woman crossed a road as a white van stopped at a stop sign.
The van made a left turn and struck both pedestrians.
Most Read Local Stories
- In Seattle's Sodo district, frustration mounts amid RVs, drugs and skyrocketing crime VIEW
- What explains Seattle's streetcar fixation? Look at who really benefits | Danny Westneat
- Outrageous! Seattle isn't the best coffee city in the country, says new survey
- Where to see the total lunar eclipse Sunday
- Seattle is home to two women's marches this weekend amid divisions within local, national orgs
Police say the van did not stop and drove off.
The woman died at the scene. The man sustained what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police early Sunday morning reported they had found the van, which had a dark, graphic decal on the driver’s side.
___
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/