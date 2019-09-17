SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two additional cases of respiratory illnesses linked vaping have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to four.

The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that a total of four cases have been reported in recent weeks.

The new cases come after state health officials announced that an Oregonian died in July from a respiratory illness tied to vaping. Oregon health investigators believe the person in the state’s fatal case purchased cannabis oil from a marijuana retail shop.

Officials haven’t provided details about the three other people’s illnesses or where they were treated.

Hundreds of people across the U.S. have been sickened, mainly by vaping cannabis oil. Seven deaths have been reported, the latest on Monday in California’s Tulare County.