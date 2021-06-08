PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional employees from Portland’s embattled Office of Community and Civic Life have been paid a year of salary in return for resigning after a damning independent report on the bureau’s culture called them out as problematic employees.

Meg Juarez, a supervisor in the city’s crime prevention program, will be paid $93,496 in return for resigning and agreeing not to sue the city, according to a severance agreement released by the city through a public records request Monday to Oregon Public Broadcasting. Dianne Riley, a supervisor with the East Portland Community Office, will be paid $101,897 in exchange for her resignation, the media outlet reported.

That brings the total amount the city has paid in civic life bureau employee payouts recently to over $373,000. The city agreed to pay former bureau director Suk Rhee, who was also named in the report, about $178,000 to resign in May.

That report, carried out by strategic design consultancy firm ASCETA, panned the conduct of five employees, alleging they played a significant role in causing dysfunction within the bureau.

Neither Riley nor Juarez responded to a request for comment.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who began overseeing the bureau in January, has pledged to chart a new course for the troubled department.