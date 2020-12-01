ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two sizable earthquakes in the North Pacific on Tuesday shook several communities in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake was recorded in the Fox Islands region, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of the community of Nikolski along Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain.

The quake hit about 7:22 a.m. local time and was recorded at a depth of 14 miles (22 kilometers).

Thirteen minutes later, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded about 300 miles (476 kilometers) southeast of Kodiak, in the Gulf of Alaska. It was located at a depth of 26 miles (42 kilometers).

Both quakes were felt in the Aleutian communities of Nikolski, Unalaska and Akutan.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected from either earthquake.