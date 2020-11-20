OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Searchers have found the wreckage of an airplane that crashed south of Portland in rural Clackamas County, and they recovered human remains from the site, deputies said.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the remains as belonging to 44-year-old Jared Sabin and his son 19-year-old Gavyn Sabin.

They are believed to have left Salem on Monday morning in a Cessna 150 for Troutdale, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. After encountering bad weather, however, they told air controllers they were changing their destination. Controllers lost contact with them after that.

Search and rescue crews began searching for the plane Monday but weren’t able to access the presumed crash site because of landslides, elevation gain and impassable trails.