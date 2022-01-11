RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for shotgun slayings of two women at a house on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line in 2018.

Federal prosecutors say Stoney Prior of McDermitt and the victims of the double murder all were members of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe.

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks sentenced him in federal court in Reno to two life terms to be served consecutively in the killings at the home of one of the victims about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Winnemucca.

A federal jury convicted Prior in August 2021 of two counts of second-degree murder within Indian Country. Court documents said the women were 31 and 40 years old.