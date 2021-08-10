PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and others were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood, police said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the deaths would mark the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police say several people called 911 about shots fired.

Officers found multiple gunshot victims, two of whom did not survive, police said. Three victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance and their conditions were not known, police said.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests made, police said.

No further information has been released by police.