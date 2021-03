PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two drivers were killed in a crash on the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge in Portland, Oregon.

KOIN report s the wreck involving two vehicles on northbound Interstate 205 on the bridge was reported about 1 a.m. Monday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said one of the vehicles was heading in the wrong direction.

Officers arrived to find one car “fully engulfed by flames,” according to the Portland Police Bureau. Both drivers died at the scene.