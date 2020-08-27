FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two people were killed Thursday when two planes collided over an airstrip in Fairbanks, Alaska State Troopers said.

One plane was a Piper Super Cub flown by Larry Dalrymple, 73, of Fairbanks, troopers said. The other was a Cessna 172 flown by Shane E. Bennett, 52, also of Fairbanks.

Troopers say the Cessna 172 burst into flames when the two planes hit the ground.

Bennett was killed in the crash, and Dalrymple was seriously injured, troopers said.

A passenger inside the Cessna 172 was also killed in the crash. Another passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Troopers didn’t identify either. .