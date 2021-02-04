WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on crash on Oregon 99E near Woodburn.

Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Jordan Chandler, of Salem was traveling southbound in a Ford Fusion around 8 p.m. Wednesday when Chandler went into the northbound lane for unknown reasons.

Chandler collided with a Cherriots minibus, driven by 51-year-old Salem resident Rachel Bunting.

Chandler and Bunting both sustained fatal injuries in the crash, troopers said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the passengers in the minibus, along with a passenger in Chandler’s vehicle, were taken to nearby hospitals, though officials did not provide the extent of their injuries.