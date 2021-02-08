DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 22 in Polk County in northwest Oregon.

Authorities say a Dodge pickup, driven by a 73-year-old man, was heading west around 5 p.m. Sunday when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with another Dodge pickup, driven by a 42-year-old man.

KOIN reports the 73-year-old man and his passenger, a 75-year-old woman, were pronounced dead.

The 42-year-old man was taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word about his condition.