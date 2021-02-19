PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men were killed in a crash southwest of Portland in Tillamook County, troopers said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tillamook resident Jonathan Moreland was driving east on Oregon 22 in the Hebo area when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with another driver, the Oregon State Police said, citing an early investigation.

Moreland, 28, and passenger Jimmie Toll, a 46-year-old Bay City resident, died. Two other passengers were taken to a hospital with undescribed injuries.

The other driver, 25-year-old Joshua Brown of Newberg, was not injured, police said.