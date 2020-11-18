LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and two were hurt in the fiery head-on crash of a pickup truck and rental van that blocked U.S. Highway 97 near La Pine, officials said.

Oregon State Police, La Pine Rural Fire District firefighter-medics and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, KTVZ-TV reported.

Fire Chief Mike Supkis said the pickup collided with a southbound U-Haul rental truck, with two confirmed fatalities and two people taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision, which prompted a lengthy closure of the highway for a crash investigation and reconstruction, officials said.