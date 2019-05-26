EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and a third was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Springfield.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports the crash occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the vehicle with three people inside was traveling south on 42nd Street near E Street. The driver lost control and struck the pole near railroad tracks.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Names were not immediately released because family members had not been notified.

Police in Springfield are seeking people who may have witnessed the crash.

