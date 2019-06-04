IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Two people were injured in an explosion at an eastern Idaho upholstery business.

The Post Register reports the explosion happened Sunday at Terry & Sons Upholstery Company in Idaho Falls.

Two people who were inside or near the building were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown, and their names were not released.

Kerry Hammon, the public information officer for the city of Idaho Falls, says there were eight vehicles inside the shop, including some classic cars, and the explosion created a lot of debris. That, combined with the large amount of upholstery in the building, made it challenging for firefighters to extinguish hot spots after the explosion and subsequent fire.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, and the incident is under investigation.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com