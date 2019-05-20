ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have filed a total of 27 charges against two Idaho brothers accused of illegally killing a pair of mule deer bucks in northeast Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife announced Monday that Elko County prosecutors recently filed the charges against Wade and Blake Asher.

State game wardens arrested Wade Asher of Burley on May 2. Blake Asher of Boise turned himself in the following day.

They are charged with multiple wildlife violations including felony charges of unlawful killing of a big game animal near Jackpot on the Nevada-Idaho line.

Nevada wardens began investigating with assistance from Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officers after concerned witnesses reported the alleged violations to the Operation Game Thief hotline.

It’s not clear if the Ashers have lawyers or will be appointed legal representation at an arraignment scheduled July 3 in Elko.