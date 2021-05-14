SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man has been accused of kidnapping a teenager and hurting a second person in an incident that police said included a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in Silverton.

Oregon State Police said officers responded Wednesday evening to a disturbance in Gervais where officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was taken to Salem Hospital, the Statesman Journal reported.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and Silverton police began following the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and fled in a Ford F-150. Police chased him through Silverton while officials say someone in the Ford fired at officers.

The suspect stopped on Highway 214 and gunshots were exchanged with officers, police said. Some police vehicles were hit with bullets but no officers were hurt, police said.

Kenneth Peden III, 20, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bail, police said.

The 17-year-old passenger was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Peden was arraigned Thursday on four counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and attempting to elude police, court documents show.

He wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

Three officers who fired weapons have been placed on leave and have been identified as Deputy Ron Cereghino of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Officer J.J. Lamoreaux and Officer Braden Anderson of the Silverton Police Department.