KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says two homes in the central Idaho town of Ketchum were badly damaged in an avalanche on Monday afternoon. Both homes were believed to be unoccupied.

Neighbor Pam Franco told the Idaho Mountain Express that she was standing in her front yard with her husband when they heard loud cracking and crashing noises on a nearby hillside. She said they watched as the wet, heavy snow slide traveled down the mountainside over a three- or four-minute span.

The National Weather Service says an avalanche warning is in effect in Blaine and Custer Counties through Wednesday morning, with heavy snow, rain and warmer weather creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.