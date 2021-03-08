PHILOMATH, Ore. (AP) — Two people in their 50s were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a Philomath home west of Corvallis on Sunday morning, police said.

A Philomath Police Department officer arrived at the residence after someone there called 911 and hung up, KOIN reported.

When the officer did not receive a response from anyone at the residence, a deputy from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrived and they forced their way inside, police said.

Police said they found 53-year-old Merry Rath and 55-year-old Carl Rath dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

An official cause of death is yet to be determined for both of them. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.