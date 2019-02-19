SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two former interns for a former Oregon state senator who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment have sued him, the Legislature, the Senate president and others

The lawsuit by Anne Montgomery and Adrianna Martin-Wyatt seeks up to millions of dollars for the Legislature’s alleged callous indifference to Sen. Jeff Kruse’s conduct.

The defendants, who include the Legislature’s top lawyer Dexter Johnson and human resources director Lore Christopher, allowed the interns to be placed in Kruse’s office, despite knowing they would be harassed, the lawsuit says.

Kruse resigned last year after an investigation determined he had touched women in the Capitol inappropriately. Kruse said his behavior was “instinctual” but later proclaimed his innocence.

The lawsuit was filed in the court of Marion County, where the state Capitol is located.