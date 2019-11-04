BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A fire at a home in Burley has displaced two families.

The Times-News reports no one was injured in the Sunday night fire, which damaged a home that had separate upstairs and downstairs residences.

Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman says a woman in the upper residence awoke to smoke and flames in a bedroom, and she and two children left and woke up a man and child in the downstairs residence. Fire crews were called at 9:42 p.m., and when they arrived the bedroom was ablaze.

Tolman says the bedroom is heavily damaged, and smoke and water damage occurred in the rest of the building. There was no working smoke detector in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com