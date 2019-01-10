Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two drivers died in Anchorage in a head-on collision on the city’s east side.

Three cars were involved in the crash Wednesday night on Tudor Road.

Police say a driver in a Jeep traveling east shortly before 9:30 p.m. sideswiped a sedan near Baxter Road and continued east. Occupants of the sedan suffered what police say are minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep then drove through a turn-only lane into oncoming traffic and struck a small car head-on.

Emergency responders pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. Neither vehicle carried passengers.

The crash is under investigation.

Police have not released names of the people killed.

