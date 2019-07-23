ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Nome women have died in a car crash in the western Alaska town.

Troopers say 24-year-old Tiffany Habros and 21-year-old Christine Buffas died at the scene.

Troopers say they were notified early Tuesday about the single-vehicle rollover.

According to troopers, Buffas was driving fast on Kougarok Road with Habros as a passenger when the vehicle left the road.

Troopers say Buffas overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to flip several times.

The women were not wearing seatbelts.

Their remains were being sent to the state medical examiner’s office.