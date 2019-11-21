JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two people died and two were seriously injured in a traffic crash north of Juneau.

Juneau police say a woman and a man were found dead Thursday morning outside a sport utility vehicle that struck a power pole.

Two men inside the SUV were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital and later evacuated out of Juneau.

Dispatchers shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday took a call from a woman who reported the crash on Glacier Highway near Cohen Drive north of the Mendenhall Valley.

The witness found a woman outside the vehicle who has not breathing and attempted CPR. Other passers-by found an unconscious man outside of the vehicle and two men inside, including one slumped over a deployed air bag.

Emergency responders pronounced the man and woman outside the vehicle dead.