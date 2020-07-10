PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Clackamas County deputies were injured after a car pursuit ended in a crash.

KOIN reports the deputies were sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The pursuit began around 8 p.m. Thursday when a person suspected of careless driving and possibly other criminal activity fled.

The deputies then quickly followed the suspect down Southeast 82nd Avenue. While stopping the suspect vehicle the two deputies in one police cruiser crashed. The suspect was uninjured.