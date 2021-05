EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene, police said.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday, The Register-Guard reported.

McLaughlin said the identities of people in the vehicle and the cause of the crash are pending.

McLaughlin said anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the police department.