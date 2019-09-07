MOLALLA, Ore. (AP) — Officials in northwestern Oregon say the driver of a Mini Cooper and her male passenger died when the vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the collision occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday near Molalla.

Authorities say the woman died at the scene and the man was flown to an area hospital where he died.

Police say the driver of the truck appeared to be uninjured.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the driver of the Mini Cooper was at fault for the crash.

Names haven’t been released.