KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and a sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a two-car accident on the way to the scene, authorities said.

Andrew Lee Noe, 30, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was arrested in the Sunday night shootings just north of Chiloquin, the Herald and News reported Monday. Noe was booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon and was to appear in court Monday afternoon, court records showed. No attorney was listed for Noe.

A man and a woman died at the scene and two other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Klamath County deputy District Attorney Cole Chase told the newspaper. All the victims lived on the rural property, Chase said.

The deputy crashed into another car just north of Klamath Falls on U.S. 97 on the way to the scene and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is being investigated by Oregon State Police.

No other details about the shooting or the deputy’s accident were immediately available.