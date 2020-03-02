PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two boys are in the hospital after they were shot inside a Northeast Portland apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at Northeast 66th Avenue and Tillamook Street at 2:48 p.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland Police said later Monday that a 12-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy was in serious condition.

Police say preliminary information suggests the shooting happened inside an apartment and was accidental.