BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Two people were burned and dozens were displaced in a fire at a Beaverton apartment building.

People started calling 911 before 10 a.m. Thursday to report heavy fire in a building in the Lombard Plaza apartment complex, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven.

Firefighters found two people outside the building with burn injuries as flames and smoke billowed from multiple sides and roof of the building, she said. Police and property management evacuated residents.

The blaze spread to the shared attic of a building that had nine units. Two units were destroyed, and others were damaged by smoke and water, Ulven said.

Firefighters contained the fire within an hour. The American Red Cross is helping about 30 people who have been displaced.

The apartments had working smoke alarms but no fire sprinkler system, Ulven said.

No information was released about the cause of the fire. Beaverton is just west of Portland.