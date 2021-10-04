NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Two bodies were found in the water after a 42-foot (13-meter) sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast Sunday night, authorities said.

Calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.

The Coast Guard said one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat. The Coast Guard identified one of the bodies as belonging to a woman.

The name of the sailboat was Bagheera and it left at 4 a.m. Sunday from an unidentified location and was headed to California, the Coast Guard said.