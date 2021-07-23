TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested and accused of child neglect after authorities say they found two children alone in a home southwest of Salem with no power or running water.

According to court documents, a Toledo officer was sent to a home Wednesday for a welfare check after it was reported that two minors were left alone, KATU reported.

The officer said a 10-year-old boy answered the door and a 13-year-old boy with special needs was inside. Court documents say the 10-year-old said he had not seen their parents, identified as Tessa Padgett and Andrew Sargent, for several days and didn’t know where they were.

The officer said he observed “extremely poor living conditions,” including dog feces on the floor, overflowing trash, flies and little food, according to court documents.

As the officer took photos, the 13-year-old boy was able to contact Padgett through Facebook messenger who said she was returning home, documents said.

The Department of Human Services took the boys into emergency custody.

According to court documents, when Padgett arrived, she was arrested. A detective found Sargent nearby and he was taken into custody.

Both were lodged in the Lincoln County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.