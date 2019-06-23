HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Shipyards in Homer and Seward will receive federal grants for capital improvements.

The Homer News reports the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration is awarding $1.5 million to the shipyards to support efficiency and competitiveness.

The administration says the money will support employee training and related improvements.

JAG Alaska, Inc. Seward Shipyard will receive $976,298 to improve the shipyard’s water wash-down and recovery system and upgrade its vessel transport system.

In Homer, Northern Enterprises Boat Yard, Inc., will receive $604,053 to support a new 150-metric ton Travelift, a mobile boat hoist.

The agency says the hoist will allow the shipyard “to increase its project efficiency, enhance production rates and become more cost-competitive.”