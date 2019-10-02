ZIGZAG, Ore. (AP) — Searchers are swarming an area near Oregon’s tallest peak, looking for two 71-year-old hikers who disappeared from the group they were with and have not been seen for a day.

Anna Jung and Suki Jung were hiking with four other people Tuesday on the Paradise Park Trail near Mount Hood. When the four got back to their cars around 2:30 p.m. they realized the two others were missing.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the area features steep terrain, dense forest and many other trailheads, making it challenging for searchers.

Joining the sheriff’s office in the search are Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, which is composed of teenagers who do search and rescue.

