JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An annual sled dog race through Wyoming and Idaho begins Friday.

The first day of the 25th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is for show. Teams will run through downtown Jackson and finish at a park on the south side of town.

From there, racers go to Alpine, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney/Marbleton, Lander and Driggs, Idaho, before finishing near Lower Slide Lake northeast of Jackson on Feb. 8.

The racers will compete for $165,000 in prize money.

This year’s race will discontinue eight-dog teams and feature only traditional 10-dog teams, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

Canadian musher Anny Malo won the 10-dog race in 2019. She completed her first appearance in the event in a cumulative time of 14 hours, 34 minutes and 2 seconds.