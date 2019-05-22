PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a woman who lost her leg when she dashed in front of a MAX light rail train is lawfully entitled to only $682,800 of the $15 million in damages awarded by a jury.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Andrea “Amy” Laing and her attorneys contended that she should receive 58% of the verdict, or $8.7 million, because the jury in February found TriMet and its driver 58% at fault.

But TriMet argued that an Oregon law limiting the tort claim liability of government agencies entitled Laing to no more than $682,800.

On Monday, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras agreed with TriMet.

Laing was struck by a train at a Beaverton station in November 2015.

TriMet declined comment.

Laing’s attorney Sonia Montalbano said Tuesday they haven’t yet decided whether to appeal.

