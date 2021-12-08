PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say the person killed in a shooting on Saturday at an apartment complex east of Portland was a 15-year-old.

The victim was identified, by Gresham Police on Wednesday as Lowgunn Ivey.

The fatal shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Gresham, police say. Two other people — a 14-year-old and a 23-year-old — were also injured. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.