PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday night near a soccer field where he was standing with friends.

The Portland Police Bureau said Friday afternoon that officers were sent to a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the Portsmouth neighborhood.

The teen was taken by private car to a hospital, police said.

Police say someone in a moving vehicle fired one to four shots at the small group.

Police say the victim was hit in the side and seriously hurt. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.