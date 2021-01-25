YAMHILL, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy died in a mobile home fire southwest of Portland in Yamhill late Sunday night, authorities said.

A Yamhill Fire Protection District spokesperson told KOIN-TV that several other residents of the home safely escaped and that the fire moved to nearby outbuildings before it was brought under control.

Forty-seven firefighters helped battle the blaze, along with authorities from the Yamhill Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. None of them were injured.

The estimated total loss from the fire is $175,000 at this time, according to authorities. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.