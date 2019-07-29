SWAN ISLAND, Ore. (AP) — State and local agencies removed 10 abandoned boats from the water at Portland’s Swan Island in the first of several cleanups being discussed.

The Oregon State Marine Board says they along with the Oregon Department of State Lands and the Multnomah County River Patrol coordinated the abandoned boat cleanup Friday in the Swan Island Lagoon.

Marine Industrial Contractors used two barges to remove watercraft and transport the boats, some of which were along the shoreline and others which were partially submerged in the lagoon.

Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey says the Swan Island Lagoon cleanup effort will cost approximately $18,000 and includes taking the boats to a storage facility, removing hazardous or recyclable materials, and dismantling each boat.

The Department of State Lands and Marine Board are covering the costs.