BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there was a fatal accident at a construction site northwest of Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reports Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Stromberg said the Saturday accident south of Fruitland was under investigation and that he could not release any other information.

He did not confirm the name of the person who died or the location of the accident.

Stromberg says the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified.

It wasn’t clear Monday what kind of work was being done or what construction company was involved.

This was the third fatal construction site death in two months in Payette County. In April, two men died in a trench collapse in New Plymouth when attempting to install pipes.

