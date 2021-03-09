PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was shot and killed near a park in North Portland, police said.

Multiple calls came in at about 2:25 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the Eliot neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Arriving officers found a person lying on the sidewalk near Dawson Park. Police say the victim appeared to have been shot, and did not survive.

The cause and manner of death will be officially determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office at a later time.

Portland Police Homicide detectives are investigating. Detectives believe there may have been several people in the park who left before police arrived and they are hoping to speak with them.