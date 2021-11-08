ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A pilot died when his amateur-built kit airplane crashed near an elementary school in Alaska on Sunday, officials said.

The pilot was the only person on board the Wag-Aero 2+2 when it crashed soon after taking off from the Kodiak Municipal Airport, Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Division, told the Anchorage Daily News.

Kodiak Police Lt. Francis de la Fuenta said the plane came to rest near East Elementary School, less than a mile from the airport. De la Fuenta said several people witnessed the crash.

NTSB investigators were expected in Kodiak on Monday.