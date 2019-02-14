GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Gresham.

Media reports say officers responded around 1 p.m. Thursday and found the man, according to Gresham police spokesman Ben Costigan.

He said he didn’t yet know any more details on the shooting, including if anyone had been arrested. No one else was injured.

Police did say all parties had been accounted for and that there was no danger to the public.