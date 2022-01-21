PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man is facing manslaughter and other charges after police say he ran from a vehicle collision that killed one person and injured another in Portland.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a crash in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police said the passenger in a Toyota Camry died at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Another vehicle involved in the incident was empty and witnesses said people had run from the car.

Police later said they found three people believed to have been in the vehicle including driver Ayzaiah Walker, who was arrested.

Walker was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving. No other arrests were made and investigators are not currently seeking any other suspects.

It wasn’t immediately known if Walker has a lawyer to comment on the case.